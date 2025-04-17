Conman who once scammed TV presenters Stephen Nolan and Eamonn Holmes admits further multi-million pound fraud

Stephen Nolan

​​A self-confessed conman jailed for a major banking racket has admitted a further multi-million pound fraud, a court heard today.

West Belfast man John Cartmill, who once scammed TV presenters Stephen Nolan and Eamonn Holmes, was handed a four-year sentence earlier this month.

He pleaded guilty to more than 40 fraud and money laundering offences relating to a £1.3m scam carried out between 2018 and 2020.

The 45-year-old, of Coolnasilla Park West, now faces another prosecution on more than 60 separate charges connected to the alleged swindling of bank customers targeted over social media.

TV Presenter Eamonn Holmes

Cartmill is accused of defrauding banks including Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Tesco, Bank of Ireland and Metro Bank, along with a range of their individual and business clients on a range of dates during 2023 and 2024.

Contact made with some customers after they posted on X, formerly Twitter, to express dissatisfaction with their financial institution, a previous court heard.

Cartmill was said to have registered and created email addresses to resemble the bank’s genuine domain, posing as a bank official to communicate with victims.

A freephone number was also deployed to change contact numbers on their accounts and divert details to a device under his control.

He then received a one-time passcode to facilitate transactions, according to the prosecution case.

Part of the scam also involved using online IP addresses linked to Spain, where the defendant is believed to have been located at relevant periods.

Evidence of up to 27 flights Cartmill undertook between August 2021 and February 2024 also forms part of the investigation, including passport stamps for the Maldives and Dubai.

Cartmill is well known to police and financial institutions, having amassed 159 previous offences.

In banking circles he is known as “the threat actor” or “the Irish actor”.

Back in 2014 he was convicted of credit card frauds against victims including Mr Nolan and Mr Holmes.

In a subsequent television interview he admitted being a conman, but insisted it was all in the past.

He now faces multiple further counts of fraud by false representation, converting criminal property and supplying a credit card for fraud.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that the charges are set to be referred to an assistant director in the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for consideration.

“It’s likely to be a senior case given the nature of the offences,” a Crown lawyer said.

She added that further charges may also be considered as part of the case.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner indicated that his client wanted to have proceedings dealt with while he is still in prison.

He confirmed: “This is a multi-million pound fraud, Mr Cartmill has made full admissions to all 63 offences.

“Police have all the information… we are hoping he would be sentenced for these matters prior to his release.”