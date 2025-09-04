Court is told of knife battle between Romanian nationals in busy south Belfast street

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​Bar staff were forced to run for cover as four men carried out a knife battle on a busy south Belfast street in broad daylight, a court heard today.

Police said violence flared in the Lisburn Road area after a minor row between the rival factions, all Romanian nationals, resulted in weapons being brandished.

Details emerged as two of the accused were refused bail over their alleged involvement in the fighting.

Florian Bratianu, 30, of Fane Street in Belfast, and Ionut Daniel Gheorghe, 27, from Wheatfield Crescent in the city, are jointly charged with affray.

Bratinu faces a further count of possessing a bladed article in public over the mid-afternoon clashes on May 7 this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the pair were allegedly attacked first by two other men in an apartment complex on the Lisburn Road.

Gheorghe is believed to have been stabbed during that altercation at one of the flats.

Both accused were then pursued in the street as they ran to the hallway of a nearby pub.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott claimed they were seeking shelter and threw items from the bar in a bid to fend off their opponents.

It was accepted that Bratianu had grabbed a knife before he left the flats.

According to Mr MacDermott, his clients were the initial victims and only became involved in subsequent events to protect themselves.

“They were being attacked by two other men and this was self-defence,” he submitted.

Opposing bail, an investigating detective said: “Police cannot stress enough the severity and nature of these offences.

“This was an incident which involved bladed weapons being produced on a busy residential and commercial area of Belfast in broad daylight.”

She added: “It caused members of staff at the bar to run and take cover in fear for their own safety.

“Given these males resorted to violence so readily over a small argument, there is risk of further offending of this nature.”

District Judge Anne Marshall was told relatives of Bratianu and Gheorghe were prepared to lodge £3,000 cash sureties to secure their release.

Both defendants were refused bail, however, and remanded in custody until September 18.