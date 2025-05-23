Court rejects sentence given to school welfare officer jailed for abuse was 'unduly lenient

Lagan College welfare officer Neil Beckett outside Laganside Court earlier this year

​Prosecutors failed today in a legal challenge to the prison term imposed on a former school welfare officer and Army Cadet leader for sexually abusing teenage girls.

Judges in the Court of Appeal rejected claims the sentencing of Co Down man Neil Beckett was unduly lenient.

Beckett, 44, from Kilmore Village near Crossgar, was found guilty of sexual assault and inappropriate contact with nine teenage victims he targeted while holding a position of authority.

The charges against him related to seven pupils at Lagan College School in south Belfast and two Army Cadets, spanning a period between 2015 and 2023.

In December last year he received a three year sentence at Belfast Crown Court, with 18 months to be served in prison and 18 months on licence.

Beckett was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to a Sexual Offence Protection Order (SOPO) for five years.

The sentencing judge identified the abuse of trust and authority, along with the victims’ vulnerabilities, as aggravating factors.

He also cited elements of grooming which continued after the defendant was made aware of the complaints against him.

Beckett denied all of the allegations while on trial for a total of 29 charges.

The abuse involved hugging, kissing and tickling pupils, as well as touching some of the girls under their skirts.

He was ultimately acquitted on a charge of rape, but found guilty of a carrying out a series of sexual assaults.

Beckett initially mounted a legal challenge against conviction before eventually abandoning the bid to clear his name.

But in a separate move, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) referred the case to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to have the sentence declared unduly lenient.

Counsel for the PPS argued that the assessment of Beckett’s culpability and the harm he caused to his vulnerable victims was not properly dealt with.

It was also claimed that the prison term was outside the appropriate range.

Defence lawyers accepted there were aggravating features, including the impact his offences had on the teenage girls.

But they insisted that a proportionate sentence was imposed following an assessment of all the circumstances.

The court also heard Beckett has lost career opportunities and is set to remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Delivering judgment, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan rejected all grounds of challenge.

“This was always a case of high culpability, that was accepted by the defence, and therefore the prosecution’s argument that we should increase the sentence based on the (trial) judge’s mischaracterisation of culpability is unsustainable,” she said.

She added: “The judge has faithfully applied the (sentencing) guidance.”

Despite dismissing the PPS reference, Dame Siobhan stressed that the victim’s had been “entirely vindicated” by Beckett’s decision to abandon his appeal against conviction.

“No sentence can fully fix the impact of this offending on the lives of young girls,” she added.

But speaking outside court, the father of one of Beckett’s victims expressed disappointment at the outcome.