Family of teenager killed in hijacked car almost 50 years ago settles compensation claim against government

The family of a teenager killed when soldiers opened fire on a hijacked car in west Belfast nearly 50 years ago has settled a compensation claim against the UK government.

John Savage was shot dead by members of the Parachute Regiment while travelling in the stolen Vauxhall Viva on the Springfield Road in December 1976.

His brother Michael sued the Ministry of Defence, seeking damages for alleged breaches of human rights and failing to properly investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Counsel for the family announced in the High Court today that the action is to be stayed on confidential terms.

Flag of the Parachute Regiment

There was no admission of liability, but the plaintiff’s legal costs are to be paid as part of the resolution.

Seventeen-year-old John Savage was one of three youths in the car said to have been hijacked at gunpoint in the Hannahstown Road area.

Minutes later the stolen vehicle was reportedly driven at paratroopers after they signalled for it to stop.

One of the soldiers claimed that he saw a gun being pointed at him from inside the car.

At least 24 shots were fired at the three occupants of the Vauxhall Viva.

A pathologist found that John had been struck by bullets while climbing out of a window in the car.

The apprentice painter, from the Ardoyne area of Belfast, was killed instantly.

According to newspaper reports at the time, all three teenagers were being sought by IRA “punishment squads” over alleged involvement in crime.

Years later, the PSNI’s Historical Enquiries Team (HET) concluded that the weapon used in the hijacking was an imitation pistol not capable of being fired.

The HET also found the RUC investigation into the shooting was flawed, identifying a conflict in evidence given by the soldiers which went unchallenged.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions decided there was no case to bring criminal charges against any of the paratroopers involved.

Michael Savage, representing the estate of his deceased brother, claimed damages for alleged breaches of Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

His lawyers also alleged misfeasance in public office and negligence in the discharging of lethal force at the scene of the shooting.

But in court today the lawsuit was ended before the claim could be subjected to judicial scrutiny.

In a statement issued later, solicitor Gary Duffy of KRW Law welcomed the settlement.

“The family of John Savage see it as an endorsement of their long campaign to uncover the truth around John’s killing,” Mr Duffy said.