John Hendron makes his first appearance in Belfast Magistrates' Court this morning charged with harassing DUP Minister Paul Givan and the former principal of Lisneal College

​​A former social worker is set to admit harassing Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan and the head of a school at the centre of a football pitch funding row, a court heard today.

John Hendron’s lawyer indicated he will plead guilty to charges related to a series of emails sent to Mr Givan and Michael Allen, the former principal at Lisneal College in Londonderry.

It was also revealed that the 62-year-old defendant has written letters of apology to both men.

Hendron, of Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road in west Belfast, appeared before the city's Magistrates Court to face two counts of harassment.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between January 8 and February 21 this year. Lisneal College became embroiled in controversy following press reports that it had been allocated £710,000 funding for a new pitch.

In February, Mr Givan said he had reported the alleged harassment to the PSNI.

He confirmed that the “malicious” emails were related to Lisneal College.

The DUP Minister emphatically denied having any influence over the pitch upgrade, insisting the funding decision was made by Northern Ireland’s Education Authority.

Mr Allen has since taken up a new post as education adviser for the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh.

Hendron made no comment as appeared in the dock for the first time.

However, defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott said he was prepared to accept both charges.

The court heard that the Public Prosecution Service will now be asked to consider an alternative disposal to a formal conviction.

Plans to seek interim reporting restrictions based on the Article 2 right to life were also abandoned.

With Hendron already identified in the press, his lawyer withdrew the application because “the horse has bolted”.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned proceedings until next month and released the defendant on continuing bail.

Speaking outside court, Mr MacDermott disclosed efforts made by his client since being charged.

“Mr Hendron has offered to meet both men to apologise to them in person,” the solicitor said.