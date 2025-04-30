Jamie Bryson arrives at the High Court in Belfast to being his legal challenge to Irish language signs being installed in Grand Central Station.

​​No planned work to install Irish language signage at Grand Central Station in Belfast will take place for at least six months, the High Court heard today.

Loyalist Activist Jamie Bryson is challenging Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins’ decision to approve the £150,000 scheme at the city’s new public transport hub.

But a judge was told today that it was unnecessary to impose an interim order against any changes to signs in the station due to the timeframe for a procurement process.

Counsel for the Minister also indicated that Mr Bryson could face a claim for damages if he does seek an injunction and ultimately loses his case.

Tony McGleenan KC submitted: “Let’s say the costs of IT or signage goes up by £50,000 and the case fails, we need to know… if that will be met,” he said.

Judicial review proceedings were issued after Ms Kimmins announced in March that Irish signage is to be installed at Grand Central and on ticket vending machines.

She said the decision was based on a commitment to promotion of the language and the importance of the station reflecting all citizens.

Representing himself in the case, Mr Bryson contends she unlawfully breached the Ministerial Code by failing to refer the issue to the Executive Committee for discussion and agreement.

Under Stormont rules any significant, controversial or cross-cutting decision should be tabled for consideration by the power-sharing cabinet.

Work to introduce the bilingual displays had been put on hold until May 1 due to the legal action.

At a preliminary hearing today, the Department insisted there was no need for Mr Bryson to seek any further injunctive relief.

“The progression of any changes on signage at Grand Central Station will be the subject of a procurement exercise before any works can actually take place to the signage and associated IT,” Mr McGleenan disclosed.

“The projected timescale for that is about six months, there will be no physical changes until that process has been completed.”

Confirming the challenge is being resisted, Mr McGleenan highlighted that a TUV petition in the Assembly against the dual language signage attracted no signatures from any other MLAs.

But according to Mr Bryson the petition was a political development irrelevant to his case.

“They ought to have signed it, but legally it has no consequence,” he submitted.

He claimed Ms Kimmins has made clear she does not believe it was a controversial decision.

“She is not for turning… and it is precisely the type of case where the court should intervene,” the activist said. “The Minister has somewhat defiantly in a PAP (Pre-Action Protocol) response set out that she is not referring the matter back, she is defending her position.”

At one point the judge asked if he was prepared to give assurances over any financial damages or losses incurred if sought and obtained an injunction in an ultimately unsuccessful challenge.

“Yes I would give such an undertaking,” Mr Bryson confirmed. “If I was not confident in my own case I would not be here.”

Listing the judicial review application for hearing on May 9, Mr Justice Scoffield declined to impose any interim order.

He told the activist: “The main reason why I’m not going to do that is it would put you at risk if it comes to a cross-undertaking in damages.

“Secondly, I’ve been told by senior Crown counsel, acting on instructions, that the practical position is that nothing is going to happen in the near future.