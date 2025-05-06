Larne man, aged 22, goes free with suspended sentence after being convicted of burglaries

By Adam Kula
Published 6th May 2025, 19:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Larne man who burgled a number of garages and sheds in the town has received a suspended prison sentence.

James McKay, 22, of Kitcheners Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, namely a bicycle.

He had pleaded not guilty, but was convicted of, charges relating to October 26/27 in 2023: burglary at household garages at Rugby Terrace and Carson Street in Larne, and attempted burglary of and criminal damage to a garage at Lower Cairncastle Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had advertised a distinctive stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

The bike was found and returned to the owner.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had drugs issues, couldn't remember much about the incidents.

The lawyer said they were "nasty" offences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick gave him a nine-month prison term, suspended for three years.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice