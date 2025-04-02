Man, 67, accused of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh in 1979 extradited from the Republic of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 67-year-old man, accused of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh in 1979, has today been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

The man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 24th June 2024 on suspicion of the murder of Mr Porter in Armagh on 24th June 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

Extradition proceedings were completed today, Wednesday, 2nd April, with his return to Northern Ireland.

He was subject to an investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Legacy Investigation Branch.

He is sought to stand trial for offences of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

He will appear before Newry Magistrates' Court later today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to locate and return those wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland.

“In this particular case, we worked closely with the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch and An Garda Siochana to locate this man and bring him before the courts.