PSNI asking parents to know where kids are after youth arrested when 15-year-old girl hit on head with brick

Police officers in Belfast are appealing directly to the parents and guardians of young people in the city.

Chief Inspector Conway said they received a report around 10.20pm on Tuesday, 1st April that a 15-year-old girl had been hit on the head by a brick while in the Broadway area of south Belfast.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment but, thankfully, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,” he said.

"A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Monday, 28th April."

Chief Inspector Conway added that “it's only through sheer luck that we aren't looking at much more serious consequences for this young girl”.

" Young people have been gathering in the area each evening; behaving recklessly, dangerously and, in some instances, criminally with little regard for other members of the public and local residents.

"This behaviour has to stop before someone is hurt, or worse.

"We are in the area each evening, providing a visible policing presence and liaising with community representatives, but today I want to ask local parents - do you know where your children are, and who they are with?

"Speak to the young people in your life about the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.

"Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.

"We understand the concerns of local residents and the wider public regarding this ongoing anti-social behaviour and are committed to continuing our work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address this issue.

"We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone.

"Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

"Ring us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.