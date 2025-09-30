Man accused of Ballymena police vehicle attack - and who has record for weapons offences - granted bail by court

A Ballymena man who is charged with causing £322 damage to the window of a police vehicle during disorder in the town has been granted bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Alan Kerr, 40, of Carnduff Drive, is alleged to have committed the offence in the Clonavon area on June 9 this year.

He has been on remand in prison and appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday, via video link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an earlier court it was heard the defendant was alleged to have used an object to damage the window of a police vehicle.

The accused was granted bail at Ballymena courthouse

Now, at Tuesday's court, a police officer objected to the defendant being granted bail to his home address as it was within half a mile of the Clonavon area.

She said the defendant had a previous record – seven offensive weapon offences, five for criminal damage, two for disorderly behaviour, and two for breaches of court orders.

The case has been adjourned to October 23 for a preliminary enquiry – the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday's court was told the defendant said he had been at a "peaceful protest" on June 9.

The court heard that over 60 people have been charged in relation to the Ballymena riots.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to be able to return to his home to help look after his 91-year-old grandmother.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the alleged criminal damage happened in the context of "racially motivated riots".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he was prepared to admit the defendant to bail, but not to his home address as it is too close to the riots location.

The defendant was given £500 bail to an address to be approved by police outside of Ballymena; there is a 9pm-7am curfew when he is electronically tagged.