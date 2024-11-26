Tony Miskimmon (74) was attacked in the Station Road area of Antrim

​A man has been charged with the manslaughter of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died on November 6 this year following an incident in Antrim town four days earlier.

​Marcus Fleming (21), with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim town, appeared at Antrim magistrates' court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

He had previously appeared at a court in Coleraine on November 4 this year facing charges including causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Miskimmon. In a press release police earlier this month police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. Police later said Mr Miskimmon had passed away on November 6.

The police had said all charges faced by the accused, including any additional charges, would be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The defendant appeared in court yesterday to be charged with manslaughter - that he "unlawfully killed" Mr Miskimmon.

A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the manslaughter charge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the new charge is a "significant development".

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Christmas Eve.

On another charge sheet, the defendant is further charged with stealing 'alcohol and fly spray' worth £15.80 from Tesco on Friday November 1 this year and alcohol worth £62 from Tesco on the same day.

He is also charged with stealing alcohol and phone chargers worth £65 from Tesco; alcohol worth £15.80 from Tesco and foodstuffs from Spar worth £30 - all on October 18 this year. It is also alleged that on October 18 he attempted to steal alcohol worth £27. A defence barrister said the theft charges "aren't going to trouble the court" and representations will be made to prosecutors by the defence.