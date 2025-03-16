Man harassed former partner by sending one pence to her bank account so he could put message in reference section

The man with an address in Ahoghill, committed harassment between May and July last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard. Photo: Pacemaker

​A man harassed his former partner by sending small amounts of money like one pence to her bank account so he could leave messages in the 'reference' section, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Spiers, 32, with an address listed as Main Street in Ahoghill, committed harassment between May and July last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had been blocked from contacting his ex-partner by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the defendant had "poor mental health".

He said the contact appeared to be of a "nuisance" nature.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I don't regard this as a nuisance. I regard this as malevolent contact".

The defence barrister said the incidents occurred at a "very dark time" for the defendant who wished to apologise for causing "considerable anguish".

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "Based on the facts of this case and your very relevant record you have effectively tortured this poor woman".