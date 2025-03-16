Man harassed former partner by sending one pence to her bank account so he could put message in reference section

The man with an address in Ahoghill, committed harassment between May and July last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
​A man harassed his former partner by sending small amounts of money like one pence to her bank account so he could leave messages in the 'reference' section, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Barry Spiers, 32, with an address listed as Main Street in Ahoghill, committed harassment between May and July last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had been blocked from contacting his ex-partner by other means.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "poor mental health".

He said the contact appeared to be of a "nuisance" nature.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I don't regard this as a nuisance. I regard this as malevolent contact".

The defence barrister said the incidents occurred at a "very dark time" for the defendant who wished to apologise for causing "considerable anguish".

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "Based on the facts of this case and your very relevant record you have effectively tortured this poor woman".

The defendant was jailed for eight months and a two year Restraining Order was also put in place. £500 bail was fixed for appeal.

