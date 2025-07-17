​A Lithuanian man was remanded in custody today (Thursday) over charges linked to a six-hour staff off with heavily armed police in Belfast earlier this week.

Tomas Tisko (32), of no fixed abode, hobbled into the dock of Belfast Magistrates' dressed in a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms to face two sets of charges. He was charged that on Wednesday, July 16 he possessed an offensive weapon namely roof tiles, masonry and chimney pots. Tisko was accused of assaulting a PSNI constable, damaging a blue Volkswagen Golf car owned by a press photographer and using disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Canterbury Street, Belfast. On a second set of offences, he is charged with falsely imprisoning a female in March this year and being abusive to her. On July 14, 2025, Tisko was further charged with criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a threat to kill, possessing an offensive weapon, namely a mascara brush, with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and unlawful assault. A PSNI constable told District Judge Laura Ievers that she could connect Tisko to all the charges he faced and said bail was objected to. She said that police were called to an address in Belfast this week where the injured party said she had been assaulted over a period of days by her partner Tisko. She alleged that in March 2025 she and the defendant had a verbal altercation and he prevented her from leaving her home. "The injured party alleged he kept pushing her away from the front door of the property when she tried to leave and then stood in front of it blocking her way out,'' said the officer. "He had a water bottle in his hand containing a clear liquid and he told the injured party that it contained acid. He proceeded to throw the liquid in her face. "The injured didn't believe it was acid but later discovered it was vodka.'' The police officer said the injured party disclosed that when she arrived home on July 14, 2025, she found Tisko in her house and he was heavily intoxicated. The court heard a verbal argument started between them and it is alleged Tisko put the female to the ground holding a large mirror over her, giving her the impression he was going to hit her with it. He allegedly said to her: "I could kill you and no one will care.'' The mirror subsequently hit the ceiling causing damage. The injured party claimed Tisko took her mascara brush and "gouged her left eye causing a black eye'' which was observed by police when they attended her home. The court was told that the row moved to the bathroom where it is alleged the defendant grabbed the injured party, pushed her against the wall, causing bruising to her arm. "During this she says he threatened to burn her with acid and bleach and stated that he could get other parties to do this to her on his behalf,'' said the officer. The injured party disclosed to police that she tried on a number of occasions to leave the house but he prevented her. At around 4 pm the complainant's sister attended her home, an argument started and she alleged that Tisko punched her to the side of the head. "The injured party and her sister struggled with the defendant, pushing him away from the door but he was resisting before they managed to get him out and close the door,'' said the officer. "The injured party said the defendant was kicking and punching at the door which she believed was an effort to get in. The defendant then left.'' The following day, he turned up at her door and she refused to open the door to him. He is alleged to have phoned her over 25 times and she answered some of these calls during which it is alleged he threatened to kill her and "shoot her and her family'' and she believes he was capable of this. The officer disclosed that the injured party has yet to make a statement to police as she is "terrified of the repercussions from the defendant, his friends or his family''. Tisko was subsequently arrested but made no comment to all questions from police. The court heard that at approximately 10.30 pm on Tuesday, July 15, police attended Canterbury Street following a call for assistance. A male told police that he had been assaulted after being pinned down and punched to the head and face. He claimed he had also been chased from the property with a six-inch black handled knife which was recovered by police outside an address in Canterbury Street. "The defendant was observed by police running upstairs in another house. He was subsequently identified hiding on the roof by police drone operators,'' said the officer. "The defendant then became irate and started making his way along roofs of the terraced houses, picking up tiles and chimney pots and throwing them at cars and police. "Multiple cars were hit and one officer was struck on the foot. He again gave no comment at interview.'' In relation to the domestic charges, the officer said the injured party was in fear of the defendant given the threats he made to her and he could get "other people to do his bidding''. "During the incident where he was on the roof of the building, that turned into a six-hour standoff which included multiple resources being tied up which could have been used elsewhere,'' the officer outlined. "He eventually came down but during the time he was on the roof he has caused considerable damage to people's vehicle which runs into thousands of pounds.'' She said that there was definitely a risk of reoffending covering both sets of charges Tisko faced. The court heard Tisko is currently involved in extradition proceedings and the officer said there was a risk of flight by the defendant who has six convictions in Lithuania, four public order and two for domestic matters. "I don't really hold much hope of this gentleman adhering to any conditions set by the court. There is definitely a possibility of further offending against the injured party in the domestic matters.'' She added that an address put forward for bail in Greenisland, Co Antrim was deemed by police not to be suitable. A defence solicitor said Tisko has been in Northern Ireland for the past ten years and has no criminal convictions here. "He wholly denies the domestic incident and no statement has been provided by the complainant and that will be an issue going forward,'' said the solicitor. "In relation to the house incident, he did eventually give himself.'' He added that a car belonging to a Belfast Telegraph photographer, who was in the street to take photographs of the incident, was damaged during the incident and said Tisko was "very embarrassed'' by this.'' The solicitor said the defendant was willing to abide by any bail conditions set by the court, including an alcohol ban along with an address well away from Belfast. District Judge Ievers said she "shared the concerns outlined by police'' with regards to the potential for reoffending, witness interference and the potential flight risk and refused bail. Tisko was remanded in custody until August 14, 2025. (ENDS) MMMM