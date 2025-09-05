Man jailed for stealing life preserver and throwing it into the River Lagan

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man was jailed today for stealing a life preserver and throwing it into the River Lagan in Belfast.

Kenneth Hazlett also subjected a PSNI officer to a foul-mouthed tirade after discarding the £150 buoy on Thursday.

The 57-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, assault on police and obstructing the constable.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Hazlett was observed tugging at the life-saving aid located by the side of the river on Donegall Quay.

CCTV footage captured him removing the floatation device from its casing and tossing it into the water.

Police arrived at the scene and tried to speak with the defendant through fencing to check on his well being.

“He shouted ‘f*** off you black b*******’ and was seen to be intoxicated,” a prosecution lawyer said.

When attempts were made to reach Hazlett, he pushed back on gates and lunged at one of the officers, grabbing them by the body armour.

Police eventually managed to arrest him and retrieved the life preserver from the river.

Originally from the Derry area, the court heard Hazlett has a total of 164 previous offences, including crimes committed on both sides of the Irish border.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd disclosed that his last conviction earlier this year was for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.