Man to stand trial accused of showing imitation gun to schoolgirls on train

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man is to stand trial accused of revealing an imitation firearm to schoolgirls on a train journey into Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Steven Hamilton, 53, faces prosecution over an incident where he was arrested at a railway station in the city.

Police were called to Lanyon Place on February 6 this year amid claims that a drunken passenger had a suspected handgun in his waistband.

Two girls aged 15 and 16 told officers he approached them at Holywood station, showed them what he was carrying, and then followed them onto a train into Belfast.

Another witness travelling alone on board the service alleged the man produced an apparent pistol, put it in his back pocket and sat down beside her.

In a statement, she said she decided to get off at the next stop and feared she was having a panic attack.

Hamilton, of Upper Newtownards Road in the city, was detained on his removal from the train.

He appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Hamilton faces two further counts of carrying a fake gun in a public place and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

During a brief preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the allegations but declined to call witnesses or give any further evidence at this stage.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, District Judge Steven Keown told the accused: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”