Man who sent threatening online messages to Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly jailed for 31 months

Emma Little-Pengelly told the court she hated her house after the threats, and still feels she wants to move

​An east Belfast man who sent threatening online messages to the deputy first minister and smashed the windows of a party colleague's office was jailed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Belfast Crown Court heard how the posts on Twitter left Emma Little-Pengelly so scared she considered moving from her home.

Aaron Thomas Curragh, 34, from Whincroft Road, was handed a 31-month sentence and will spend half in custody and half on licence following his release from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curragh had previously pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage and one of threatening communications.

Joanne Bunting’s constituency office in east Belfast was attacked twice by Curragh

The first incident of criminal damage occurred in December 2023. DUP MLA Joanne Bunting left her constituency office on the Knock Road in Belfast at around 6.25pm on December 8.

At around 3.15pm the following day she received a text message from her landlord informing her that the premises had been damaged. Several windows in the office including the front window pane, a side window and the outer pane on the main entrance door, had been smashed.

CCTV was subsequently viewed which revealed that the damage was caused just before 2am on December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curragh posted a series of messages on his Twitter feed in the early hours of December 9, 2023 which indicated he caused the damage.

These messages include one he posted 15 minutes before he targeted the premises which said 'Ready to be a target DUP' alongside a GIF (animated message) showing two men, one of whom was masked.

Around 10 minutes after the incident, Curran posted another tweet which said 'Always mark for payback DUP'.

At 10.40pm on December 10, Curragh tweeted a narrated video depicting a window breaking with the comment 'Hi DUP remember me' and also used an explosion emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 12 the following year Ms Bunting became aware of a second attack on her office.

She viewed CCTV which showed a male smashing windows both at her office and at the office of Holmes & Moffatt Solicitors next door. The CCTV footage showed the male's clothing and witnesses also saw him breaking the windows with a long pole.

Police were alerted and Curragh was stopped at Roddens Park in possession of a two-foot long silver breaker bar.

He was non-cooperative during arrest, police had to use force to control him inside the police vehicle and he told officers he had found the bar on the Ballygowan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court also heard that Curragh posted a series of tweets about Mrs Little-Pengelly on July 8, 2024.

One tweet said: “Oh by the way Emma what ever your f*****g name is from the DUP there's a death threat on your head because everyone keeps telling us where you live.”

He also posted a video which appeared to be pointing in the direction of Mrs Little-Pengelly’s house.

In this video Curragh can be heard saying “there's Emma from the DUP with a death threat on her head from members of her own party and the people who she goes shopping to are telling me where she lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another video on the same date, Curragh said: “It's a real shame I can't upload where I am .… but I hope you’re alive by the time I get uploading, Emma.”

Mrs Little-Pengelly was made aware of the posts on July 13, 2024.

She recognised the defendant from his profile photograph and she recalled meeting him previously in a local shop when he repeated over and over again “Oh my f*****g God it’s Emma Little-Pengelly”.

The court heard that on July 13, 2024 Curragh was interviewed by police. He admitted causing the criminal damage on July 12 and posting online about Mrs Little-Pengelly but denied the criminal damage in December 2023, claiming he would have been in bed at 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Ms Bunting and Mrs Little-Pengelly provided written victim impact statements for the sentencing hearing.

In her statement, Ms Bunting described the “upset, hurt and fear” she had felt following the attacks on her Knock Road constituency office.

She said her staff mainly used the premises and her staff “had to change the way they worked, the atmosphere at work and the accessibility to the public” which all affected her role as an MLA.

Ms Bunting said that as a result of the attacks her staff “remained in fear of violence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Little-Pengelly said the incident “affected me deeply, made me feel uncomfortable and I hated my own house”.

The deputy first minister said that in the initial period of months when the messages were posted she “felt apprehensive and felt alone without my husband there”.

She added: “I felt scared to come down into my house in the dark. I genuinely felt like moving from my home and this is still the case today.”

Following his guilty pleas, Curragh spoke to a probation officer and said that after he got out of prison he planned to leave Northern Ireland as it was “so bloody divided”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The probation officer noted Curragh presented as paranoid claiming telephone calls in the prison were recorded, and also noted his expressions of regret for his behaviour but a lack of victim impact awareness.

Defence counsel Richard McConkey KC said it was felt Curragh needed a mental health assessment by either a psychiatrist or a psychologist but the defendant rejected this.

Mr McConkey added that Curragh had some “difficulties in his personal life in the previous nine years culminating in his offending behaviour”.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC said: “This is a case which involves, in my view, necessary deterrent sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It must be made clear that persons who are elected representatives and by the very nature of their jobs must make themselves available to the public and provide facilities where the public can go and get personal help and assistance when it is required and that must be protected.

“It is more and more common these days for public figures, including politicians, to be abused online.

“And that abuse, as proved in this case, went well beyond any accepted level of criticism.

“This is a young man who during the course of a number of interviews giving explanations for the behaviour displayed entirely irrational thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He must be personally deterred from engaging again in any behaviour of this type.”