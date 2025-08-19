​Man who threw cake at 90-year-old neighbour admits assault and harassment

Ballymena Court

​A man with a Larne address who threw cake at and pushed a 90-year-old neighbour has been sentenced after admitting a charge of assault.

John Francis McAllister (62), of Laharna Avenue, also admitted harassment of the pensioner.

The defendant also assaulted a police officer, whom he headbutted, causing a nose injury and bruising on July 9 this year.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison, where he had been on remand.

A prosecutor said a 90-year-old man was in his front garden around 10.30am on July 9 when the defendant approached and offered him a piece of cake.

The pensioner refused the offer and the defendant then threw the cake at him, striking him on the head. As the 90-year-old bent down to lift the cake off the ground the defendant pushed him and was verbally abusive to him.

At 1.20pm that day the defendant approached the man's home where the door was locked and the defendant tried the handle and banged the door aggressively.

The pensioner phoned his carer and police attended but shortly after they left the defendant returned around 3.15pm and was banging on the door multiple times and trying the door handle.

The prosecutor said the 90-year-old said he found the behaviour intimidating and extremely aggressive; he did not feel safe in his own home and it was affecting his mental and physical health.

A defence barrister said the defendant hugely regrets what he had done. He said alcohol has been a feature with the defendant.

He said the defendant had spent 45 days in custody. The defendant told the court he wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant nobody should be assaulted but assaulting a 90-year-old is particularly serious and the incidents had been further aggravated by a police officer being assaulted.

The judge said the offences merited a custodial sentence but the defendant had been in custody on remand for 45 days and had served a form of punishment.

Judge Broderick said clearly alcohol is an issue and put the defendant on probation for a year to address drink issues and "hopefully prevent re-offending".