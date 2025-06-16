Mother and 13-year-old daughter in court on charges linked to rioting in Ballymena

The aftermath of recent trouble in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

A mother and daughter appeared in court today facing charges arising from recent, serious public disorder in Ballymena.

While the 13-year-old schoolgirl is charged with riot on June 11, her 39-year-old mother was charged with child cruelty in that on the same date, she “wilfully neglected” her daughter.

The mother, who cannot be identified to protect her daughter’s identity from being made public, was the first to be called into the dock of Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that according to the police case, her daughter was present along with “hundreds of others” causing damage to public and private property.

The 13-year-old, claimed the officer, was there for around two and a half hours during which time she was allegedly seen “throwing stones at the police in the Bridge Street area.”

DC Cooke said that on reviewing CCTV footage, her mother was allegedly identified as being present during the disorder, was “aware of her daughter's involvement” and was “watching her throw items at police lines.”

The court heard claims the mother “gave her a drink afterwards” and “she was also present when her daughter was struck by a blast from the water cannon,” when it was used to quell the disorder.

While the 39-year-old was arrested for child cruelty offences, her daughter was arrested for riot and DC Cooke explained police believe they can positively identify the teenager from the footage due to her “distinctive clothing.”

When the 13-year-old was arrested on Friday, she was wearing the same clothing and she was also found to be in possession of a face covering and “pink marigold gloves” which matched the suspect on the CCTV footage.

During interviews with her mother, the 39-year-old identified herself in the footage but “refused to confirm that her daughter was present.”

“She stated that she does not know the person who police stated is her daughter on CCTV,” said the detective, adding that the defendant further claimed the person she gave a drink to “was a stranger.”

DC Cooke said police were objecting to the mother being granted bail given that public disorder was still ongoing and with a risk to others, up to and including a risk to life, “police believe that it's important to send a strong message that deter persons from getting involved in serious disorder.”

“Police believe that if a strong deterrent message is not sent, the public disorder could lead to death or serious injury and injury to members of the public, particularly foreign nationals in the Ballymena area,” said the officer.

He highlighted that according to the police case, the 39-year-old “has allowed her 13-year-old daughter to actively participate in a riot,” in circumstances where she knew her daughter was at least partially disguised and throwing missiles at police.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene argued that despite police concerns over ongoing disorder, the 39-year-old is not charged with public order offences and that if stringent conditions were attached, she could be granted bail.

Judge King agreed and in granting the defendant bail in the sum of £500, he ordered her to reside at home, to be electronically tagged, to observe a curfew from 7pm to 7am and to stay away from any public protest of gathering.

A short time later, the 13-year-old appeared at court by video link from custody and she confirmed she understood the single charge of riot.

Her bail application took a lot longer as DC Cooke raised concerns about her being bailed to live with her mother.

Judge King conceded that it was “somewhat bizarre” to release her into the care and custody of a person charged with child cruelty but he emphasised that given her age, there was a strong presumption in favour of bail.

After a number of breaks and multiple phone calls, the police confirmed that Social Services had “reservations rather than objections” to the defendant going to live with her mother.

In the end, the judge granted bail on almost the same terms and she will appear at the Youth Court on July 2.