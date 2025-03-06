Motorist who drove at woman in Ballymena 'panicked' after his car was attacked, court is told

The High Court in Belfast

​​A motorist who allegedly drove at a woman in a town centre as part of a deepening feud “panicked” after his car was attacked with a club and knife, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for Brian ‘Rocky’ Ward, 40, insisted he was only trying to flee from the scene of the mid-afternoon confrontation in Ballymena, Co Antrim on March 1.

But prosecutors claimed the 40-year-old defendant targeted one potential victim and momentarily pinned another one between their two vehicles.

Ward, of Drumtara in the town, denies charges of dangerous driving, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.

The incident, recorded by members of the public and shared widely on social media, occurred just after 2pm on Ballymoney Street.

A Crown barrister claimed Ward stopped his Peugeot beside a woman who had got out of a Renault vehicle with two other men. Following an argument he allegedly accelerated forward in an attempt to collide with her and pinned one of her accomplices briefly between the cars.

At that point the woman armed herself with a black club and started striking the bonnet of Ward’s vehicle, the court heard.

According to the prosecution, Ward again accelerated forward at speed in an apparent bid to run her over. Both cars collided again before he reversed and drove off.

The woman was also detained on suspicion of possessing a weapon with intent to cause criminal damage, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

During interviews she admitted striking Ward’s car but claimed it was done to stop him driving towards the three complainants.

Ward denied hitting anyone with his car or directing it at them with intent to cause them harm. He told police that he was only trying to drive away out of fear.

Opposing his application for bail, Crown counsel argued that the incident was part of a wider dispute which has led to heightened tensions in the Ballymena area.

A defence barrister said Ward has been involved in a long-running feud which has “completely fractured” the local Traveller community.

He argued that the accused had been shopping when a fracas developed between the three complainants and his sons.

Ward stopped because the two men were allegedly punching and kicking his car, screaming at him to get out and “act like a man”.

One of them also stuck a knife into rear panels on the vehicle before the woman began striking the bonnet with a club, it was claimed.

“The applicant said during interviews that he panicked and his car jumped forward,” defence counsel stressed.

“He was doing his best to flee from the scene of these people who were attacking his vehicle, threatening him and his sons.

“It’s quite clear that the aggression in the middle of Ballymena was coming directly towards the applicant.”