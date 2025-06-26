Paedophile GP: Health Minister ‘content due process was followed’ after Co Derry man gets probation and community service for having indecent images

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he would have liked to see a stronger sentence in the case.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has said he content that due process was followed in the handling of a GP convicted of having indecent images of children.

Alan Trevor Campbell, 40, of Silverbrook Park in Newbuildings, Co Londonderry, pleaded guilty to 11 offences around possessing indecent images of children on dates between October 2014 and January 2022.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 75 hours of community service and given a two-year probation order.

The Public Prosecution Service said prosecutors are “carefully considering the sentence to determine whether there is a legal basis to refer them to the Court of Appeal”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said indecent images of children are taken very seriously by prosecuting authorities.

On Thursday (26th), Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he was “disappointed by what happened”, adding he would “have liked something a bit stronger”.

“In terms of the regulations, I am content that we have followed due process and that nothing has been done that affects patients or indeed the other members of that practice,” he said.

In terms of the sentence, he added: “I think we also need to think about the message that sends out to society in terms of those who might be thinking about viewing and collecting that sort of image.”

“When it comes to sentencing, it is a matter for the independent judiciary to set those sentences,” she said.

“I understand the PPS has already indicated that they are now looking at that sentence with a view to finding out whether there are legal grounds on which to appeal it for undue leniency, and as a live case before the PPS and potentially the courts, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me as Justice Minister to express an opinion on what I think of the sentence.

“I will say this however, we take images of this nature very seriously.

“The fact that these are non-contact offences does not mean that children have not been harmed in their making and their distribution, and it’s important to recognise that every image that is used in this context is an image of child abuse, some of these were category A abuse images, and those are the most serious kind.

“We are absolutely united in wanting to safeguard children here, which is our primary responsibility, but also not to turn a blind eye to the abuse of children in other places in order to produce this material for use in Northern Ireland.”

A PPS spokesperson said: “While sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions does have the power to refer certain sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient.

“An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidelines, could reasonably consider appropriate.