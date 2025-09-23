Pensioner who trafficked young women into prostitution has his prison sentence increased

Oliver James MacCormack

​​A pensioner who preyed on vulnerable young women addicted to heroin by trafficking them into prostitution is to have his prison sentence increased by two years, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges held that the seven-year term originally handed down to Oliver James MacCormack, 72, was unduly lenient.

The former car salesman was told he must now serve a nine-year sentence for a campaign of exploitation described as the most serious of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said: “He portrayed himself as some sort of saviour, rather than a calculated abuser of vulnerable young women.”

MacCormack previously admitted a total of 40 charges, including multiple counts of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, supplying Class A drugs, perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

There were nine victims across the Greater Belfast area, some aged as young as 17 when the offences were committed between 2015 and 2022. One of the women later died of sepsis related to her drug use.

MacCormack, from the Lisburn area, targeted the victims by supplying them with heroin to ensure they became dependent on him for their fixes.

The court heard how he “ingratiated” himself into their lives, grooming them to become involved in sex work and arranging meetings with men willing to pay for their services.

With some of the women suffering from addiction, homelessness or mental health issues, MacCormack drove them to meet customers even if they were high on drugs or in a state of withdrawal.

Three other men were also convicted of related crimes following a major investigation by the PSNI’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit.

Earlier this year MacCormack received a seven-year term at Belfast Crown Court, with half to be served behind bars and half on licence.

Based on the period already spent on remand, he was due to be released by November.

But the Public Prosecution Service challenged the sentence, claiming it was unduly lenient by failing to fully reflect the high culpability, aggravating features and need for deterrence.

Charles MacCreanor KC, for the PPS, argued that MacCormack manipulated and exploited young women who relied on him for heroin.

“Ultimately he used them like commodities to be sold in order to be of financial benefit,” the barrister submitted. It was the most serious case seen in Northern Ireland to date.”

Dressed in jeans and a grey hoodie, MacCormack was escorted into court in handcuffs by prison guards for the appeal hearing. Some of his victims sat nearby in the public gallery throughout the proceedings.

Backing the PPS case, the three appeal judges formally declared that the sentence was unduly lenient.

“This was a case involving a suite of offending against vulnerable women which requires appropriate punishment to deter this type of behaviour in our community and to soundly rebut the attitude of the defendant. Such attitudes have no place in our society,” the Lady Chief Justice stated.