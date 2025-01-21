Police investigating Tony Miskimmon death are combing through 160 hours of CCTV footage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court has heard police are viewing 160 hours of CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon.

He died four days after an incident in Antrim town last November.

Marcus Fleming, 21, with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim town, is charged with manslaughter.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, today via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Tony Miskimmon

In a press release in November police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female, and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

Mr Miskimmon passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

A prosecutor said as well as viewing 160 hours of CCTV footage that medical, forensic and telecommunications reports are still awaited.

She added that some "witness enquiries" are still to be completed.

A police officer is set to come to court on January 28 to provide an update.

A defence barrister said the defence are in the process of applying for High Court bail.