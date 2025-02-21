PSNI officer's career 'in tatters'

​The career and reputation of a police officer was left in tatters today after a judge convicted him of the drunken assaults of two off duty colleagues.

In addition to finding Marcus Brush guilty of two common assaults, Dep. District Judge Noel Dunlop also convicted the 31-year-old of driving with excess alcohol but dismissed a further charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

While he imposed a 15 month driving ban and fines amounting to £1,500, the Coleraine Magistrates Court judge conceded that “there is no penalty I can impose that will equate to the penalties that your authorities will do.”

Following an application by defence counsel Neil Moore, the judge granted bail in the sum of £300 and allowed Brush to drive pending an appeal of the convictions and sentence.

The charges arose following an incident at the Galgorm Manor Hotel on 21 and 22 September 2023 when Brush and his partner were attending a wedding where the bride and groom and many of the guests were police officers.

During the course of four days of evidence Judge Dunlop heard that after Const. Brush had an argument with his partner, the groom told him “in no uncertain terms” to leave the wedding.

Const. Peter Murphy told the court he was at the wedding and that after the argument between the defendant and his partner, she had asked him to retrieve her bag from the couple’s room.

Believing Brush was in the room already he went to seek the assistance of Const. Andrew Kildea because “he is something of a father figure in our section” but just as they went to leave the wedding reception, Brush arrived back.

The officer said he tried to reason with Brush and persuade him to leave but he did not want to, even though “it was our colleagues’ wedding day and I was concerned that something further could happen…I wanted to avoid any further unpleasant scenarios.”

The court heard that after some cajoling and persuading the two off duty officers “escorted” the defendant out of the wedding venue and into the main hotel with Mr Murphy on one side and Mr Kildea on the other as they guided the “unsteady” Brush along the path.

Const. Kildea gave a similar account and he described that as the trio got closer to Brush’s room he “became more agitated” and lashed out unexpectedly, elbowing them both in the face before the pair restrained him on the ground until uniformed colleagues came to the hotel.

Initially both officers refused to give formal statements of complaint but the court heard that with the incident raised to a Gold level standard, an Assistant Chief Constable told the pair they were “morally obligated” to make statements.

After the incident at the hotel uniformed officers took Brush home, with one of the officers driving his car.

At 4am however, he landed back at the hotel where staff refused to allow him inside so instead, he got back into his car and went to sleep in the back seat.

That’s where other officers found him at 6am and Const. Brush failed a preliminary breath test, later giving a reading of 52 where the limit is 35.

Giving evidence on his own behalf, the 31-year-old claimed it was as his two off-duty colleagues had “hands on him” escorting him back to his hotel room when he “shrugged” his arms away.

“I did not strike out at them,” Const. Brush claimed, “it was more like they were putting hands on me…I was like, you don’t need to do that.”

“I didn’t lash out, definitely, definitely not,” declared the officer, “it was more of a right lads, get off my arm, you don’t need to hold it so it was me trying to shake them off.”

Const. Brush claimed that having slept at home for a time he would have been below the limit to drive when he went back to the hotel at 4am, further claiming it was after he was refused entry by hotel staff that he drank the contents of a hip flask filled with vodka, hence why he failed the test at 6am.

In court today however, Judge Dunlop said it was clear from the evidence of Consts. Murphy and Kildea the defendant was “agitated…and in a highly intoxicated state” as they took him back to his room.

“I find nothing to substantiate the defendant’s view that this was just a matter of him seeking to free himself from the two victims and accordingly, I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the two charges of common assault are made out,” the judge ruled.

He said he was also so satisfied that having heard the evidence and seen CCTV footage of how drunk Const. Brush was that he would not have been in a fit state to drive at 4am so he convicted him of driving with excess alcohol.

Judge Dunlop added that he had to give Const. Brush “the benefit of the doubt” as regards the drunk in charge offences so “accordingly, that will be dismissed.”

Lodging a plea in mitigation Mr Moore told the court that since the incident Const. Brush, who has been a police officer for nine years, has been suspended from his job and is receiving reduced pay.

The barrister highlighted that as a result of the case, Const. Brush will be the subject of an inquiry by the PSNI Professional Standards Department “and that may lead to a certain finality with regards to his employment.”

“That is something that he will have to deal with in due course,” said Mr Moore adding that the incident at the Galgorm Hotel is the only “blemish” on Const. Brush’s reputation and character but it will have “significant impact on him.”

Imposing the fines and driving ban, Judge Dunlop told the disgraced officer that as a police officer he “should have been aware of the situation” in that his off duty colleagues and fellow wedding guests “were trying their best to de-escalate the situation and take you away from trouble.”