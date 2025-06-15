Police take action against riot suspects in Ballymena, Portadown and Larne - including over online encouragement

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
Since Saturday evening, police have arrested one man and charged another two over rioting in different towns across the Province.

Firstly, detectives investigating disorder in Ballymena charged a 23-year-old with riot.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Secondly, police investigating disorder in Portadown on Friday night have charged a 20-year-old man to court.

Police extinguish a fire in Portadown in Co Armagh on Thursday; a man has now been charged over disturbances in the town on Fridayplaceholder image
He has been charged with riotous behaviour is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Thirdly, detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area.

He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug. He is currently in police custody at time of writing.

Officers seized a number of items including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug during a search of a house in Larne.

