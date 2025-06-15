Police take action against riot suspects in Ballymena, Portadown and Larne - including over online encouragement
Firstly, detectives investigating disorder in Ballymena charged a 23-year-old with riot.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Secondly, police investigating disorder in Portadown on Friday night have charged a 20-year-old man to court.
He has been charged with riotous behaviour is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Meanwhile a 14-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Thirdly, detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area.
He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug. He is currently in police custody at time of writing.
Officers seized a number of items including electronic devices and a small quantity of a class B controlled drug during a search of a house in Larne.