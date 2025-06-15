Since Saturday evening, police have arrested one man and charged another two over rioting in different towns across the Province.

Firstly, detectives investigating disorder in Ballymena charged a 23-year-old with riot.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Secondly, police investigating disorder in Portadown on Friday night have charged a 20-year-old man to court.

Police extinguish a fire in Portadown in Co Armagh on Thursday; a man has now been charged over disturbances in the town on Friday

He has been charged with riotous behaviour is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Thirdly, detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area.

He has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug. He is currently in police custody at time of writing.