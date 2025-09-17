Romanian teenager who left Northern Ireland in aftermath of alleged Ballymena rape attack will only be extradited if evidence meets test for prosecution
Ballymena Youth Court also heard that police “know who he is and where he is” but extradition proceedings will not be initiated until the full file is in and has been assessed by the prosecution.
If the PPS conclude that the test for prosecution is met, namely that there is a reasonable prospect of conviction and that the prosecution itself is in the public interest, extradition proceedings will begin.
Detective Inspector Olphert emphasised that if and when that decision is reached, “there is an extradition treaty with the country where that suspect is residing.”
Two other 14-year-old Romanian boys remain in custody, accused of attempted rape arising from an incident on 7 June this year.
The court has heard it is the police case the 14-year-old schoolgirl was walking to meet friends when she was dragged down an alleyway into a garage, where she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by three males.
Inside the garage, the girl saw two mattresses “and she was put on one,” the court has heard.
The alleged assailants stopped when they heard a male voice outside the garage, giving the girl the opportunity to escape.
While the two 14-year-olds were arrested at a property on Clonavon Terrace within a short time after the incident was reported, the third suspect had already made off and the court has heard police believe he has fled to Romania.
In court today DI Olphert confirmed the third suspect is the same age as the two co-accused and the complainant.
Giving a brief update on the investigation, she told Deputy District Judge John Rea that her team has finished examining mobile phones seized from the defendants and their alleged victim and that officers are continuing to identify witnesses and take statements.
The senior officer assured the judge that she hoped the PSNI would have a full file with the PPS “by early to mid-October, all being well.”
One of the defendants, who both appeared at court by video link from custody, had been due to apply for bail but defence counsel Conn O’Neill conceded, “we are not moving a bail application today.”
Instead, he asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, an application granted by Judge Rea who put the case back to 1 October.