Three men charged after recent trouble in Ballymena refused bail as police warn of high tensions in community

The aftermath of recent violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

​​Three men facing charges arising from “serious, racially motived public disorder,” were all refused bail today as police warning of high tensions in the community.

While the three applications were heard separately, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told police were objecting to bail in each case as tensions remain high and in the last two weeks, a Bulgarian family had to flee their home in Broughshane.

Const. Henry also gave evidence that “police have declared a major incident in relation to a separate matter in Belfast where loyalists have warned of serious and sustained disorder.”

In each of the applications, the officer submitted that “to release this person, at a time when such a threatening situation exists, would lead to a risk of re-offending at this particular time when police resources are under great demand.”

The three defendants applying for bail today were: Robert McDowell, 56, from Patrick Place in Ballymena - charged with riot on 11 June; Ricky Rae, 26, from Laurel Park in Ahoghill - charged with riot on 10 June; Adam Connolly, 31, Tobar Park in Cullybackey - charged with burglary of a house on Clonavon Terrace, intending to cause damage, on 9 June.

In relation to McDowell, the court heard that during “racially motivated public disorder, hundreds of people” had amassed in Ballymena and that police were coming under attack with rioters throwing bottles, masonry and petrol bombs.

McDowell was identified from CCTV footage and the defendant himself had admitted throwing three glass bottles at police lines.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said given the fact that McDowell had made admissions, has 114 previous convictions including two dozen for disorderly behaviour, “I am entirely satisfied you are not a suitable candidate for bail.”

Rae was next to apply and Const. Henry said that in his case, he had been captured emerging to the front of a crowd of dozens of rioters and throwing a tin of drink at police.

Following an appeal in the media, the 26-year-old handed himself in and made admissions “to throwing an object at police.”

Again, he was refused bail over the risk of further offending and in both cases, along with half a dozen other rioters whose cases were mentioned today Judge Broderick adjourned the cases to 7 August.

He also ordered that anyone who has made admissions will have their case expedited to the Crown Court, fixing committal hearings for 7 August in each case.

The last to apply for bail today was Connolly and the court heard he was amongst a crowd outside a property on Clonavon Terrace on 9 June. Const. Henry told the court Connolly was seen to go inside where he “kicks an internal door three times.”

He also handed himself in after a PSNI appeal in the media and he also made partial admissions during police interviews.