Two men in court over arson attacks on vehicle recovery business

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​Two men appeared in court today on charges connected to a series of arson attacks on a vehicle recovery business in Belfast.

Liam Hutchinson, 39, and Sean Brownlee, 41, were arrested by detectives investigating fires started at Creightons in the Finaghy area.

A number of vehicles parked at the garage were set alight during attacks carried out earlier this year.

Hutchinson, of Glencolin Heights, and Brownlee, from Blackstaff Mews - both in Belfast - are jointly charged with destroying a van belonging to Creightons by arson on January 17.

Both men also face related conspiracy to commit arson offences.

Hutchinson has been charged with four further counts of arson as part of the same investigation.

He was allegedly involved in destroying a total of 13 cars and a recovery vehicle belonging to the firm on dates between February 3 and 28.

Entering the dock together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the two accused confirmed they understood the allegations against them.

Hutchinson’s solicitor, Mark Austin, did not challenge the decision to charge him with the offences at this stage.

Mr Austin described it as a “complicated case” related to mobile telephone analysis. An investigating detective confirmed some of the phone evidence remains outstanding.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.