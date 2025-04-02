Woman accused of murdering her ex-partner after his body was found hidden in backyard of property must remain in custody

Kevin Davidson

​​A woman charged with murdering her ex-partner at their squat in south Belfast must remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Jade Harrison, 36, was refused bail over her alleged role in killing 34-year-old Kevin Davidson at the house on Donegall Avenue. Mr Davidson’s body was found hidden in the backyard of the property on July 20 last year.

Police claim he was strangled with a clothes line following a row with Harrison and 33-year-old Colm McClenaghan, her new boyfriend and co-accused. The pair are jointly charged with murder but deny involvement in Mr Davidson’s death.

Harrison, from Donegall Avenue, and McClenaghan, of no fixed abode, claimed he left the house after walking in on them having sex, a previous court heard. But a missing person investigation led to his remains being discovered under a sleeping bag and bin liners, with weights used to keep the covering in place.

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated that a ligature had been tightly applied around Mr Davidson’s neck, causing fractures to small bones. A piece of clothes line had been used to strangle him in the backyard, according to the police case.

It was suggested that air fresheners, aftershave and perfume recovered from the scene may have been used to cover any smells.

Harrison, McClenaghan and the victim were said to have spent weeks squatting together in the house described as a venue for both drug-taking and dealing.

Mr Davidson, who lived a transient lifestyle, had apparently been involved in a suspected suicide attempt and received treatment for a drug overdose just days before he was reported missing.

CCTV footage showed him being assaulted by another unidentified individual in south Belfast while in the company of the two accused in the early hours of July 9.

Defence lawyers have argued that Harrison and McClenaghan saved his life by coming to his aid during the suicide attempt and taking him to hospital.

Neither of them knew he was lying dead in the rear of the house, they contend, believing he left that morning following the row over their relationship.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today Harrison mounted a new application for bail based on potential delays in the case reaching trial.

Defence solicitor Una Conway questioned the strength of the evidence on which she was charged with the murder.

“There is absolutely no forensics in the rear of this property connecting my client to this case,” she submitted.

However, District Judge Anne Marshall held that a proposed address for Harrison outside Belfast was “wholly unsuitable”.