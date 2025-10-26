Woman will contest charge of killing motorcyclist in Co Antrim by driving without due attention

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that prosecutors already have an engineering report

​A woman accused of causing the death of an 80-year-old motorcyclist in Co Antrim by driving is to contest the charge next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Omelvena, 41, of Ballynulto Road, Glenwherry, is charged with causing the death of Wesley James West who died following a collision which happened on May 7 in 2023 at Church Road in the Glenwherry area, which is between Ballymena and Larne.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday it was heard prosecutors already have an engineer's report and now the defence have obtained their own engineer's report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister told the hearing that there had been "three motorcyclists and unfortunately one of the motorcyclists was killed".

The contest is due on December 17.

The charge reads: “Defendant on 7th day of May 2023 caused the death of Wesley James West by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road, namely Church Road, Moorfields, Ballymena, County Antrim, without due care and attention, contrary to Article 11A of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995.”

On May 11 in 2023 the PSNI said in a press release a man died following a two vehicle collision which happened on May 7: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision. Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.