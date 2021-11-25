Covid vaccines: where young people in NI can get their jab this weekend

NI Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The clinics are being held on Saturday and Sunday at a number of health, sport and community facilities – including the Seven Towers leisure centre in Ballymena, Altnagelvin Hospital, Kingspan rugby stadium and Rushmere shopping centre, Craigavon.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride those aged 12-15 will require a parent or guardian to be present.

Prof McBride said: “I can fully understand that among some young people there is a feeling that the threat of Covid-19 is not something which applies to them.

“However, recent events where large numbers of young people were gathered together have shown us that age alone is no protection against catching this virus or passing it on to others who may be even more vulnerable.

“Many young people have already had their careers, their education and their sporting activity significantly curtailed as a consequence of contracting Covid-19.

“I would ask parents, carers and guardians to have a conversation with their children and encourage them to take up this opportunity”.

Prof McBride said that the “weight of the last two years has fallen particularly heavily on young people and they have missed out on so much,” and added: “Getting the vaccine provides them with the best chance to take back control and protect themselves and also protect those closest to them including their parents, grandparents and other relatives.

“The more people that are vaccinated will help to lessen the impact of Covid-19 across society and on the health service.

“Vaccination is also really important when it comes to reducing disruption to young people’s education.”

Full list of vaccination centres:

Saturday November 27

• Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

• Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

• Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00pm

• Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers’ accommodation: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

• Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

• Kilkeel Leisure Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

• Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only).

Sunday November 28

• Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm (closed 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm)

• Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

• Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

• Dungannon - the Junction: 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (appointment only)

• Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers’ accommodation: 9.00 am to 4.30 pm (appointment only)

• Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9.00 am –to 6.00 pm

• Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, level 5, tower block: 9.00 am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

• Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9.00 am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

While some clinics are operating a walk-in system, others are by appointment only.