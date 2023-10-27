28-year-old man arrested by police for drugs offences as Sergeant McCrory vows to keep local communities 'safe from this type of criminality'
Sergeant McCrory said: "At around 3.40pm, officers conducting proactive patrols at a train station in the York Street area searched a man. During the search a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, as well as a large quantity of suspected prescription medication.
“Officers also conducted a further search of the man’s house, where further drug related paraphernalia were located and seized.
"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and C controlled drugs and possession of Class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
"This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Belfast safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."
Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.