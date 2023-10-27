Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Safe Transport Team have arrested a 28-year-old man following a stop and search in north Belfast yesterday (October 26).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergeant McCrory said: "At around 3.40pm, officers conducting proactive patrols at a train station in the York Street area searched a man. During the search a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, as well as a large quantity of suspected prescription medication.

“Officers also conducted a further search of the man’s house, where further drug related paraphernalia were located and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and C controlled drugs and possession of Class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Some of the items seized by police as they arrested a 28-year-old man following a stop and search in north Belfast yesterday

"This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Belfast safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."