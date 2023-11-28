All Sections
45-year-old man extradited from Poland to stand trial for rape, sexual assaults and assaults in the Newry area

Officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit have today extradited a 45-year-old man from Poland.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:49 GMT
He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for rape, sexual assault and assaults in the Newry area between 2011 and 2019.

The man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow (November 29).

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This demonstrates our commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”