A 34-year-old man has been charged with over 20 counts of causing criminal damage in Obins Street, Portadown, on Monday 18th March
Police investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage in Obins Street, Portadown, on Monday 18th March have charged a man.
A PSNI statement said that a 34-year-old man has been charged with over 20 counts of causing criminal damage.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on April 12th.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.