A viable pipe bomb found in north Belfast has been made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers

The security alert on the Antrim Road in north Belfast has ended. Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday 11 May. A viable pipe bomb type device was made safe and taken away for further examination. The Antrim Road has fully re-opened.

Police thanked the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out. They went on to say ‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.’