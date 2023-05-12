News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

A viable pipe bomb found in north Belfast has been made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers

Police and ATO have made safe and removed a pipe bomb found in north Belfast on Thursday

By Michael Cousins
Published 12th May 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:20 BST

The security alert on the Antrim Road in north Belfast has ended. Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday 11 May. A viable pipe bomb type device was made safe and taken away for further examination. The Antrim Road has fully re-opened.

Police thanked the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out. They went on to say ‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.’

Police in attendance at the security alert in north Belfast on Thursday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police in attendance at the security alert in north Belfast on Thursday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police in attendance at the security alert in north Belfast on Thursday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.