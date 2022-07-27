A woman has escaped injury after shots fired at house in Northern Ireland housing estate

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident which occurred at the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.15pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired.

“Damage was caused to a front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside the address.

Meadowbrook, Craigavon

“A woman in her 30s was upstairs at the time of the incident, but was not injured.