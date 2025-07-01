Afghan asylum seeker attacked police and staff at Belfast's Grand Central Station while trying to travel for free to the Republic of Ireland

A man has been jailed for slapping and shoving railway staff who challenged him about trying to board a train in Belfast without a ticket.

Khiled Tanai targeted the Translink employees while “chancing his luck” in attempting to travel to Dublin for free, a judge was told.

The 28-year-old Afghan national, of no fixed abode, was given a three month sentence for assaulting the victims and kicking a PSNI officer.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to the altercation at Grand Central Station on June 23 this year.

Tanai had initially forced his way past a member of staff as he tried to get onto the Enterprise Service.

He became aggressive when informed that a ticket was required, pushing the inspector twice in the chest before security staff provided assistance.

As guards restrained the defendant he slapped one of them on the side of the face, prosecutors said.

Tanai was detained at that point and transported to a PSNI station in the city.

During the journey he kicked out at one of the police officers, striking her on the shoulder and causing minor damage to the car.

He subsequently admitted attempting to board the train without a ticket, and pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, assault on police and criminal damage.

Defence counsel Michael Halleron told the court Tanai is an asylum seeker currently living in Manchester who had come to Belfast as part of plans to travel on to the Republic of Ireland.

“He was trying to get on the Enterprise to go to Dublin, but had no money whatsoever, he was chancing his luck,” the barrister said.

“This is a man who lives in poverty, he had no money and decided to go there.”

Mr Hallerson also stressed that his client wanted to offer apologies for the offences.