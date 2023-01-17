Aaron Sterritt, 23, appeared at Belfast County Court today for the first stage in an extradition process to face fraud charges in the United States.

Defence lawyers are set to argue it would be oppressive and a breach of human rights to have him stand trial on mental health grounds.

Sterritt, with an address at Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, was arrested by arrangement under a warrant issued by the District of Alaska.

He is accused of conspiring with others to develop and operate a series of botnets for potential distributed denial of service attacks on computer sites or networks.

The goal of the scheme was to sell access to the software in order to generate illicit proceeds, US authorities claim.

Sterritt and others allegedly received payment in bitcoin and other cryptocurrency from customers who wanted to rent the botnets for criminal activity such as cyber attacks.

According to the charges, he was a primary developer and coder in a scheme developed between July and December 2017.

Sterritt is accused of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud offences.

Appearing remotely from a police custody suite, he indicated his intention to fight the legal process.

His Honour Judge Geoffrey Miller KC asked him: “You have shaken your head. Do I take it you do not consent to extradition?”

Sterritt replied: “That’s correct.”

Barrister Stephen Ritchie, for the United States, said it must issue a diplomatic note setting out further details of the allegations within 65 days.

It was confirmed that the extradition process will have to wait until criminal proceedings Sterritt faces in this jurisdiction for separate alleged cyber attacks are dealt with.

Releasing Sterritt on bail, Judge Miller ordered him to report to police three times a week.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan told the court: “This case is likely to require medical evidence in due course,

