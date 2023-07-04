Barry Donnelly, 38, was sentenced yesterday at Belfast Crown Court for the manslaughter of 28-year-old Aiden Mann, 28, in Downpatrick in January 2022.

Mr Mann, a tattoo artist known as Zen Black, had a wide circle of friends among car enthusiasts and the tattoo community, who raised £7000 to pay for a humanist funeral in his home town of Bangor.

They described him as "one of the most interesting, caring and passionate humans about".

Barry Donnelly has been sentenced to nine years for the fatal stabbing of his neighbour, Tattoo Artist Aidan Mann (pictured), in Downpatrick. Photo: Pacemaker.

The attack happened late morning on Tuesday 2 January outside the flats where the pair lived, and was captured on CCTV.

Mr Mann came out and was then followed and chased by Donnelly. He was unable to escape and fell or was knocked to the ground where Donnelly straddled him and stabbed him on the legs, torso and chest.

Donnelly was pulled off by members of the public and two large black knives were found nearby.

The court found Mr Mann was "an entirely innocent victim who did nothing to provoke or justify the fatal attack". The pair had experienced no contact by phone, text or social media.

Tattoo Artist Aidan Mann was fatally stabbed in Downpatrick in January 2022.

Over the previous few days Donnelly complained to police about Mr Mann, however, police records suggested the perpetrator was “a bit paranoid.”

Mr Mann had sent messages to friends saying he was afraid to leave his home because he believed Donnelly wanted to start a fight.

Donnelly claimed he was carrying the knives in self-defence and that he had been subject to abuse for more than two years.

When pulled off Mr Mann, he shouted “let him die" and that the attack was in revenge for his brother – however, nothing had happened to his sibling.

The pre-sentence report found the risk of further violence was “inextricably linked to a return to cannabis use and/or non-compliance with medication”.

Two consultant psychiatrists agreed Donnelly was suffering from schizophrenia. He had not received any medical treatment for 10 years, and was using cannabis freely, an isolated individual with no strong family ties and no history of employment.

His sentence took into account his limited criminal record, his first appearance at Crown Court, expressions of remorse, extent of responsibility and his plea of guilty.

Justice O'Hara said: “In my judgment, the state which this defendant was in, when he was paranoid and hearing voices, was the result in significant measure of his own failure to seek any medical treatment or counselling, his use of cannabis and his failure to do anything with his life other apparently than drift.”

Praising all those who tried to help Mr Mann, Detective Inspector Foreman said it was "a totally shocking attack".He added: “There’s nothing that can ease the pain and sadness of those who knew and loved Aiden, and my thoughts are very much with them today.”

Mr Mann's brother Lewis told his funeral his brother was “one in a trillion”.