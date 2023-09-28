News you can trust since 1737
Police attended the scene of a shooting incident at Upper Movilla Street in Newtownards last night.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 08:02 BST
In a statement they said that shortly after 9.30pm it was reported that a man in his 30s had been shot in one leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Last night a cordon was put in place and an investigation into the shooting started.

Police are asking anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1930 27/09/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.