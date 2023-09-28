Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement they said that shortly after 9.30pm it was reported that a man in his 30s had been shot in one leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Last night a cordon was put in place and an investigation into the shooting started.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIAS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1930 27/09/23.