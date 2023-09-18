An investigation is underway after fire breaks out at business premises under residential flats

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire unit

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Police received a report that a fire had broken out at a business premises on the Donegall Road at 9.25pm.

“Residents from two flats, located above the business, had to be evacuated at the time and thankfully were not injured and we are extremely grateful for the quick actions of our officers and response from the Fire Service.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have since confirmed that the fire was started deliberately and as such we are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life.”Detective Sergeant Ash continued: “This is the fourth incident at the premises in a fortnight as shutters to the business had also been spray painted with racist graffiti which we are treating as a race-motivated hate crime.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1623 17/09/23.”