Anger at 'repeated and senseless targeting' as vandals hit Co Antrim Orange Hall again

Dunloy Orange Hall has been attacked yet again. Photo: Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496

Yet another vandal attack on a “repeatedly and senselessly targeted” Co Antrim Orange Hall has been widely condemned.

TUV leader Jim Allister and UUP MLA Jon Burrows were among those voices slamming another incident at Dunloy Orange Hall, a landmark on the outskirts of the village that has been hit again and again for well over 15 years.

The latest incident has especially frustrated local Lodge leaders, as they’ve recently been carrying out a small facelift to make the exterior of the hall more appealing and welcoming.

Political leaders urged the community to come together in the wake of the incident, and not give into what has been widely described as an attempt to sow division and conflict in the area.

What appear to be paintbombs were lobbed at the hall, which has become a frequent target for this kind of attack. Image: Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496

In a statement on social media, Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496 said it was “deeply upsetting” that the attacks continue in what is otherwise a shared community village.

“This most recent incident is yet another example of the repeated and senseless targeting of our property,” they stated.

“An attack on our hall is not only an attack on our institution but also an attack on this area itself, bringing nothing but division and damage to the wider community.

“We would also stress that the actions of a few individuals should not be seen as a reflection on all the residents of Dunloy. Many within the village have always shown respect and friendship, and we are grateful for that. We are part of the same community, a place that should be shared by all, and it is only by mutual respect that we can move forward together.

Dunloy Orange Hall has been vandalised yet again. Image: Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496

“Despite these repeated attacks, the worshipful master, officers and brethren of LOL 496 will not be deterred. We remain committed to maintaining our hall, upholding our traditions, and playing our part in the life of the wider community.”

The lodge also appealed for anyone with information about the culprits to speak to the police.

For North Antrim MP Jim Allister, the latest attack is “yet another sobering reminder of the deep-seated intolerance in some quarters of society towards all things Orange and loyalist”.

“Let us be clear,” he said. “This is not merely damage to a building, but an attack on the entire protestant minority in the area and on their cultural expression.

“I would strongly urge anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI so that those responsible can be held to account.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Jon Burrows labelled the incident “mindless vandalism” that comprises an attack on “the very fabric of the shared community in Dunloy”.

He added: “Those responsible offer nothing but division and damage, and their actions are roundly rejected by the vast majority of people who want to live in peace and mutual respect.

“My thoughts are with the members of LOL 496, who have shown remarkable resilience in the face of such repeated targeting.

“The measured and community-minded response from the lodge, which rightly distinguishes the perpetrators from the wider community, is commendable. We must all stand together against those who seek to undermine our shared future.”