Antrim man threw syringe full of heroin at police and threatened them with an iron bar

​A man who threw a syringe full of heroin at police and threatened other officers with an iron bar has been jailed for 13 months.

Court report

Liam Valliday targeted the PSNI constables as part of a series of offences at locations in Belfast.

The 34-year-old, of Suffolk Square in Antrim, admitted four assaults on police, two counts of disorderly behaviour, having an offensive weapon in public and possessing a Class A drug.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation by using another victim’s bank card in attempts to withdraw cash and make purchases.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Valliday fled from officers who spotted him in a car park at North Street on July 30 last year. He was pursued on foot and ignored requests to stop.

A Crown lawyer said: “He threw a syringe containing a brown substance, suspected to be heroin, at police.”

The needle was retrieved amid a struggle where Valliday lashed out with his arms and feet. “The defendant shouted vulgar comments in a busy city centre area where members of the public were present,” the prosecutor added.

One officer sustained a small cut during the incident, which also led to the recovery of a metal tray believed to have been used for preparing drugs.

In a separate incident on August 21, CCTV operators in the city detected Valliday with blood on his jumper and a weapon concealed up his sleeve.

When police located him on Amelia Street he shouted: “Don’t you f****** come near me c***”, the court was told.

He then produced an iron bar and lunged forward, declaring: “Come on, I will use it.”

At one point PSNI officers were forced to draw firearms before Valliday dropped his weapon.

Valliday was also arrested earlier last year for fraudulently using another man’s bank card.

He was identified on CCTV footage making small purchases at convenience stores in north Belfast on March 18.

A further attempt was made to withdraw £250 from an ATM machine on the Antrim Road, according to the prosecution.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden described Valliday’s offending as “unsavoury behaviour.

He stressed, however, there is no evidence that his client was involved in taking the bank card from the victim.

Sentencing Valliday to 10 months for the latest offences, District Judge Anne Marshall also activated a previously suspended three month term.