Appeal for information 50 years after IRA shot UDR man and his wife while they watched television in their home
The niece of a married couple who were gunned down while watching television in their Fermanagh home 50 years ago this week has made a renewed appeal for information on the killers.
Diane Woods was speaking after a 50th Anniversary Church Service for married couple Tommy and Emily Bullock in The Church of Ireland church at Derrylin on Sunday.
On 21 September 1972 the couple were watching television when IRA gunmen knocked at their back door. Emily, 50, answered it - police think she may have known the gunmen. They blasted her with gunfire and then stepped over her body, spraying bullets everywhere, and killing her uncle Tommy, 53, an off duty UDR member.
South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) organised the service with family members, the UDR Regimental Association, Maguiresbridge Orange Lodge and Maguiresbridge Silver Band.
The couple’s niece Dianne Woods said: “It is difficult even now to fully comprehend what happened 50 years ago at Aghalane, Derrylin where our beautiful loved ones, Tommy and Emily Bullock were mercilessly murdered by Provisional IRA terrorists”.
They should have had many more years together, she added, but were not blessed with their own children, so their immediate bloodline “died with them” she said.
“They were well liked and respected within the area and indeed, across the community but clearly there were some who saw them as ‘legitimate targets’ in their campaign of sectarian and ethnic genocide”.
She added that after the murders “callous” local republicans “obstructed the hearse cortege” as well as having “rung through offensive messages” to a local abattoir.
She added: “50 years on we renew our call for information concerning the identities of those who murdered Tommy and Emily, but also who planned the heinous attack as well as covering up after the event”.
“We know that one day - if they haven’t yet done so - they will require to stand in front of their Heavenly maker and make account of their actions, and at that point denials, lies and warped attempts of justification will carry no favour, but we also want justice, truth and accountability in this earthly life and it is a source of deep frustration, that no-one has yet been made amenable for these crimes”.
SEFF’s Director of Services, Kenny Donaldson, added: “The murders of Tommy and Emily Bullock were cruel acts of sectarian and ethnic fuelled hatred; they were murdered when at their most vulnerable, watching TV in their cherished family home. We join with the family in calling for those who possess information concerning this crime to belatedly demonstrate some decency in coming forward and accounting for evenst of 50 years ago.”