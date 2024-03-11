Appeal for information after robberies in Carnlough and Broughshane before 6am today by two men
Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Shortly before five am, it was reported that entry had been gained to premises at Carnlough Road, Broughshane.
"Damage was caused inside, and a sum of cash stolen.
“It’s believed that a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the incident made off from the premises in the direction of Carnlough.
“A short time later, just after six am, a report was received that two men, one of whom was described as wearing a face covering and gloves, were seen entering premises on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle.
"Sports equipment was stolen, together with a quantity of cash."
Detective Inspector Lyttle added: “Our enquiries to investigate the circumstances of both of these incidents, which we believe may possibly be linked, are ongoing, and we are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone with information, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 175 of 11/03/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/