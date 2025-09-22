Appeal for information after shot fired at a house in the early hours of today

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a shot being fired at a house in the Josephine Avenue area of Limavady in the early hours of today, Monday 22nd September.

A PSNI statement says the incident ‘at around 2.50am, it was reported that the female householder had heard a loud bang’.

‘She had been asleep upstairs and another person was in a neighbouring bedroom,’ adds the statement.

‘It is believed a shot was fired into the living room, leaving damage to the window, no one was injured.

A frightened woman

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area of Limavady at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage, that could help with our investigation to get in touch."