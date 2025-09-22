Appeal for information after shot fired at a house in the early hours of today
A PSNI statement says the incident ‘at around 2.50am, it was reported that the female householder had heard a loud bang’.
‘She had been asleep upstairs and another person was in a neighbouring bedroom,’ adds the statement.
‘It is believed a shot was fired into the living room, leaving damage to the window, no one was injured.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area of Limavady at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage, that could help with our investigation to get in touch."
Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 108 22/09/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org