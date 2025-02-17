Appeal for information after weekend hate crime in Randalstown

By staff reporter
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:31 BST

Police have appealed for information after hate crime in the Neillsbrook Road area of Randalstown on Saturday, 15th February.

A PSNI spokesman said that a number of posters were erected.

The posters said ‘GAA Sporting wing of the IRA not welcome here’.

A PSNI spokesman said the ‘posters have now been removed by local officers and their placement is being treated as a hate crime’.

Randalstown main street

‘We will continue to engage with the local community and representatives in the area, alongside partner agencies.

‘Anyone who may have any information which could assist with our enquiries can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 549 of 15/02/25, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report.’

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney has described the erection of sectarian signs in Neillsbrook, Randalstown as a sinister attempt by a small number of bigots to cause community division within the town.

The South Antrim MLA said: "Late on Friday night, a number of sectarian signs were erected in Neillsbrook in a sinister attempt to intimidate and cause division in the Randalstown area.

“It was a deliberate attack against the positive work of local sports clubs which cooperate closely together to promote inclusion and good relations between our different sporting codes and traditions.

“The small number of sectarian bigots responsible for this attack have nothing to offer society.

"They will not succeed in dividing the people of Randalstown, or in stopping cooperation between our local sports clubs”.

