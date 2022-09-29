Appeal for mobile phone footage after serious assault outside city centre bar
An appeal has been launched to find out information about a serious assault on a man one week ago – after which he was hospitalised.
The assault, which is reported to have occurred at around 11.15pm on Waterloo Street in Londonderry on Tuesday 20th September – was only reported to police yesterday, Wednesday 28th September. Police say the victim had been socialising with friends and had gone outside, onto the street, when he was assaulted.The victim, who is aged in his forties, was subsequently hospitalised for the injuries he sustained.Inspector Tim McCullough said: "We appreciate this is reported to have taken place over a week ago, but we know there were people in the area, socialising at the time.
"We're asking anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area last Tuesday around 11.15pm and witnessed what occurred, or captured it on their mobile phone, to get in touch with us.
"You may have vital information which can help us establish what happened and who was involved."The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 28/09/22.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/