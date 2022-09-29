The assault, which is reported to have occurred at around 11.15pm on Waterloo Street in Londonderry on Tuesday 20th September – was only reported to police yesterday, Wednesday 28th September. Police say the victim had been socialising with friends and had gone outside, onto the street, when he was assaulted.The victim, who is aged in his forties, was subsequently hospitalised for the injuries he sustained.Inspector Tim McCullough said: "We appreciate this is reported to have taken place over a week ago, but we know there were people in the area, socialising at the time.