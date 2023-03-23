News you can trust since 1737
Appeal made for students not to walk home alone through Holylands as 'it is no longer safe'

An appeal has been made on a student website for individuals not to walk alone through the Holylands in Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT- 1 min read

The Facebook page – QUB Love – made the call yesterday (March 22).

The post says: “A couple of weeks ago someone I know was chased through holylands by two fellas with weapons.

"They chased him all the way to his door and tried to break in.

"Point being the holylands is no longer safe for students, there’s too many dodgy characters moving into the area and the police and university are unwilling/unable to do anything about it.

"You are no longer safe in the queens area and never walk home alone.

"If you are alone, get a taxi, even if it’s just a few min walk.

"Stay safe everyone.”

Pacemaker Press 17-03-2021: Holyland area of Belfast
QUB Love – which has 10,000 followers – is described as ‘a submission portal for anonymous Facebook pages, confessions pages, and freedom walls. Simply type your submission into the Facebook page's portal and the admins of that page will review your submission. If it is successful it will be posted on that page's Facebook feed’.

Queen’s University and the PSNI have been asked to comment.

The Holyland area of Belfast
