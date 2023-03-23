Appeal made for students not to walk home alone through Holylands as 'it is no longer safe'

The Facebook page – QUB Love – made the call yesterday (March 22).

The post says: “A couple of weeks ago someone I know was chased through holylands by two fellas with weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They chased him all the way to his door and tried to break in.

"Point being the holylands is no longer safe for students, there’s too many dodgy characters moving into the area and the police and university are unwilling/unable to do anything about it.

"You are no longer safe in the queens area and never walk home alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are alone, get a taxi, even if it’s just a few min walk.

"Stay safe everyone.”

Pacemaker Press 17-03-2021: Holyland area of Belfast

QUB Love – which has 10,000 followers – is described as ‘a submission portal for anonymous Facebook pages, confessions pages, and freedom walls. Simply type your submission into the Facebook page's portal and the admins of that page will review your submission. If it is successful it will be posted on that page's Facebook feed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s University and the PSNI have been asked to comment.