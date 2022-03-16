In addition to the suspended jail sentence, 30-year-old Brian Smith was also given a two year restraining order barring him from contacting, harassing or pestering the north down prominent loyalist.

Sentencing the labourer at Newtownards Magistrates Coirt, District Judge Mark Hamill said the case served as a warning to “armchair warriors…that there are consequences” for their actions.

With Smith appearing at court by videolink from his solicitors office and with Mr Bryson also watching the proceedings by videolink, the judge told the 30-year-old “the next time your fingers hover over the keyboard and you feel compelled to issue threats to anybody, just think ‘that will give me eight months in prison’ before you tap any more characters on the keyboard.”

Jamie Bryson

Following a brief contest in January Smith was convicted of harassing Mr Bryson and making threats that he would petrol bomb the homes of the his mother and partner, all committed between July 10-23 last year.

In court today (wed), a prosecuting lawyer told the judge how Mr Bryson contacted police after he received a series of abusive and threatening online messages on bonfire night that the activist “will be alongside Willie Frazer” who had died in June 2019 and making “references to organisations,” specifically the IRA and naming a senior republican.

Giving evidence to the court two months ago, Mr Bryan said the messages, all sent through Facebook, “caused me serious distress and fear,” adding that given their “deeply threatening characteristics, that put me in fear of my life.”

He also told the Judge that threats against his family and referencing the areas where he resides only served to increase that fear.

“That puts my child in danger and that is distressing to me and my wider family,” said Mr Bryson.

In court today (wed), defence counsel Sean Mullan said that with a low IQ and possibly learning disability Smith, from the Cliftonville Road, was “susceptible to peer pressure” and although he conceded the messages were “distasteful,” they were sent when Smith had been drinking with “others no doubt egging him on.”

“ One can see how he was spurred on by the others no doubt but it’s him picking up the can today,“ said the lawyer who submitted that a period on probation could benefit the defendant.

DJ Hamill told Mr Mullan however given the way Smith approached the case with his “hopeless” denial of the offences, “probation is a non starter…..the only issue I have is immediate prison or suspended.”

Speaking after the court case, Mr Bryson welcomed the “stiff” sentence.

“I welcome the stiff custodial sentence handed down to the now convicts criminal today. Whilst District Judge Hamill on balance suspended the lengthy custodial period, nevertheless this is a strong deterrent sentence. I also now benefit from a lengthy restraining order against this harasser.

“This offender- purportedly according to his mitigation egged on by associates- issued a number of very serious threats. He was rightly described by District Judge Hamill as a ‘Armchair Warrior’. Among these threats, he claimed to be ‘IRA’, a claim I must say I find far fetched.

“The criminal also mocked the death of my friend William Frazer and continued his course of conduct for quite some time.

“Today’s sentencing should serve as a warning to all those who think they are heroes on social media by hurling abuse, or in this instance serious threats. You will face life changing consequences and today as Mr Smith had mitigation pleaded on his behalf to try and avoid immediate prison, this was a far cry from the ‘brave’ individual issuing threats from behind his keyboard.