Armed robber wearing red coloured mask demands money from female staff before making off

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 8:50pm, it was reported that a male entered the shop in the area armed with a knife.

"It was reported that he demanded money from two female staff members inside and made off with a sum of money following the incident".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds that the man is described as being around 6ft in height, heavy build and wearing dark trousers, dark zipped up jacket and a grey hooded top underneath.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed with a knife

The man is also described as wearing white trainers and a red coloured mask during the incident.