Armed robber wearing red coloured mask demands money from female staff before making off

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at a commercial premises in the Bridewell Drive area of Carrickfergus on Monday 11th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 8:50pm, it was reported that a male entered the shop in the area armed with a knife.

"It was reported that he demanded money from two female staff members inside and made off with a sum of money following the incident".

The statement adds that the man is described as being around 6ft in height, heavy build and wearing dark trousers, dark zipped up jacket and a grey hooded top underneath.

The man is also described as wearing white trainers and a red coloured mask during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2064 11/09/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”